ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,494,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,958,402. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

