Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

