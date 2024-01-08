Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARKR opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.96.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.