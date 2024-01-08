Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

AWI stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.53. 443,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

