ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $1,191,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %

GAPR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

