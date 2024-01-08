ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

