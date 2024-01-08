ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,835 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 658.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.86.

FirstService Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $160.36. 6,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,697. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.20 and a fifty-two week high of $166.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day moving average of $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.