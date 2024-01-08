ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.05. The stock had a trading volume of 236,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.57. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $261.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.