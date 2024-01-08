ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $456.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

