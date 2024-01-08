ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

UPS stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $157.86. 406,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,266. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

