ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.65. 2,575,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,731. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

