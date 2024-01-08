ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,110,000. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 16,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $401.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,192,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,330,367. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $268.97 and a one year high of $412.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.89.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

