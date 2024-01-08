ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,801. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.44 and a 1-year high of $275.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

