ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,502. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.17 and a 1-year high of $213.88. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.68.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

