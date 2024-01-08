ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

