Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.81. 35,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,453.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Artesian Resources news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,453.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $321,356 over the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

