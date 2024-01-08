Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE APAM opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

