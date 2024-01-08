Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.34

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.34 and last traded at $129.35, with a volume of 32213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,802,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170,465 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,506,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

