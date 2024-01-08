ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 2.3 %

ASML stock traded up $16.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $719.79. 450,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,824. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.