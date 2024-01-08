ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

Get ASML alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $14.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $717.79. 106,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,748. The company has a market capitalization of $283.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.