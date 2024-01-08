Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

