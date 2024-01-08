Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 74.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AWK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.69. The company had a trading volume of 244,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.