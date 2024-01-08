Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.04. 895,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $170.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

