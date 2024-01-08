Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.96. 691,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

