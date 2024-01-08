Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $21.31 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 2.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $578.99. 65,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,880. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

