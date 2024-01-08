Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.48. The stock had a trading volume of 129,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,627. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $386.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

