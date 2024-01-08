Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,404. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $219.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 94.58% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westrock Coffee

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,541.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 17,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,541.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,005 shares of company stock valued at $498,688. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

