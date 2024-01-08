Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.50. 2,456,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,950. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

