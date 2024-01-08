Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NEE traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $62.80. 2,989,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

