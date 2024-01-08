Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.72. 457,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,109. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.50.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

