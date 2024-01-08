Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 2.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Paychex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 470,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,796. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

