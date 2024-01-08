Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.29. 339,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,463. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

