Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $48,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

