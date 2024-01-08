Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Assurant makes up approximately 1.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Assurant worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Assurant by 3.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIZ

Assurant Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $167.28. 20,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,086. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $173.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.