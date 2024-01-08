AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after buying an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $68.85. 2,109,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

