ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 974,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ATI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Trading Up 0.4 %

ATI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. 292,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,454. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.