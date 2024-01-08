Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Lessened by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Get Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $118.20. 120,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,712. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.