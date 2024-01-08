Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) & SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Financial Analysis

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -97.96% -75.89% SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SEALSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atomera and SEALSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atomera presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.94%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atomera and SEALSQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $380,000.00 448.78 -$17.44 million ($0.80) -8.26 SEALSQ $23.20 million 0.42 $5.77 million N/A N/A

SEALSQ has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries. SEALSQ Corp was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland. SEALSQ Corp is a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding AG.

