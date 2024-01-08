Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 9.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 2,045,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,249,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,044.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.