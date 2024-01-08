Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

ADP stock opened at $235.21 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

