Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lowered by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.0% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after buying an additional 321,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after buying an additional 297,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADP opened at $235.21 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

