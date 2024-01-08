AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

AZO opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,621.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,548.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.