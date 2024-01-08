Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 41.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

