Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVA. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

AVA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. 313,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Avista has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Avista by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,429,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,229,000 after acquiring an additional 159,668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Avista by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

