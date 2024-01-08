Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 225000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

