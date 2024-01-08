AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.92

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 79398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

AXA Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

