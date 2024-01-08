B. Riley Downgrades Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Neutral

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN opened at $43.55 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

