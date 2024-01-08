B. Riley Downgrades Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Sell

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

