Baker Hughes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,319 put options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average daily volume of 1,487 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $32.01. 1,408,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

