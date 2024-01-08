Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 262.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,525 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 751,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

