Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. 11,447,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,329,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

